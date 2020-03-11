Global  

Coronavirus closes Walt Disney World, Disneyland Paris, Disney Cruise Line

USATODAY.com Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
The Magic Kingdom in Orlando is the latest major landmark to close in the face of the coronavirus.
News video: Disney To Shut California Parks

Disney To Shut California Parks 00:33

 Walt Disney is a family favorite, many families save for years to visit Disneyland or Disney World. Unfortunately, there is bad news for anyone who was planning to visit anytime soon. Disneyland and California Adventure theme parks in Anaheim, California, will be closing. The closure starts on...

Disney World To Close Saturday [Video]Disney World To Close Saturday

Universal Orlando will also be shutting down.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:19Published

Disneyland Closes in Response to Coronavirus [Video]Disneyland Closes in Response to Coronavirus

Disneyland Closes in Response to Coronavirus Walt Disney Company announced the closure of its Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, CA, on Thursday afternoon. Known as the "happiest place on..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:52Published


Disney to shut California park starting Saturday over coronavirus

Walt Disney Co will close its Disneyland and California Adventure theme parks in Anaheim, California, starting on Saturday amid the global outbreak of...
Bob Iger reassures investors but says Disney is ‘sobered’ by coronavirus

Walt Disney Co. Executive Chairman Bob Iger sought to reassure investors about effects of the worldwide coronavirus outbreak on the company but said the company...
AshkaITsolution

Ashkaveli Disneyland, Walt Disney World, and Universal Studios close due to coronavirus https://t.co/Z30iDXCRiw https://t.co/Yw9rrQPRxp 8 minutes ago

VinxCoin

VINX COIN RT @anessasantoslaw: Well it's official, the great apocalypse is here. Coronavirus closes Walt Disney World, Disneyland Paris, Universal O… 10 minutes ago

Clearlensphoto

Nigel Hollingworth Disneyland, Walt Disney World, and Universal Studios close due to coronavirus https://t.co/zHV001tMLe https://t.co/txkP0swLms 21 minutes ago

KPLR11

KPLR11 Disney's tourism business has come to a halt because of the coronavirus.​ https://t.co/V66TAZHcHt 27 minutes ago

GamerPerfection

GP Well, woke up on #FridayThe13th to discover Disney World Florida is closing. There goes my holiday this year. ☹️… https://t.co/Ns0CnzTmKX 27 minutes ago

CravenTravels

James Craven #RT @phocuswire: LIVE BLOG: Walt Disney World closes https://t.co/J7jI1V4MK2 via @PhocusWire 30 minutes ago

TimesEurope

Times of News Europe Coronavirus closes Walt Disney World, Disneyland Paris, Universal Orlando Resort https://t.co/uMkQ3L152U https://t.co/QdB9BsJF8g 32 minutes ago

captnron23

captnron23 Coronavirus closes Walt Disney World, Disneyland Paris, Universal Orlando Resort https://t.co/hY08Jb0am7 via @Yahoo 35 minutes ago

