U.S. wages retaliatory strikes against Iran-backed militia in Iraq

Reuters Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
The United States waged a series of precision air strikes on Thursday against an Iran-backed militia in Iraq that it blamed for a major rocket attack a day earlier that killed two American troops and a 26-year-old British soldier.
Analysis: 50 US troops face brain injuries after Iran strikes [Video]Analysis: 50 US troops face brain injuries after Iran strikes

The United States originally announced that nobody had been hurt in the strikes that were in retaliation to the US assassination of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 03:10Published

Iran's Khamenei says revenge attacks on U.S. targets in Iraq showed support of God [Video]Iran's Khamenei says revenge attacks on U.S. targets in Iraq showed support of God

In his first Friday prayer sermon for eight years, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said it's retaliatory missile strikes on U.S. targets in Iraq showed it had the support of God. Joe..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:35Published


U.S. wages retaliatory strikes against Iran-backed militia in Iraq after deadly attack

The United States is carrying out retaliatory strikes in Iraq against Iran-backed militia in response to a rocket attack on Wednesday that killed two U.S. troops...
Reuters

Retaliatory strikes 'under way' after attack on US troops in Iraq

Strikes reportedly target Iran-backed Shia militia believed to have launched attack that killed US-led coalition troops.
Al Jazeera

