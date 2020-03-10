Global  

Boston Marathon delayed until September as a result of of coronavirus outbreak

USATODAY.com Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
The Boston Marathon has been postponed until Sept. 14, 2020 as a result of the global coronavirus pandemic.
BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Marathon, the world's most celebrated footrace, was postponed until Sept. 14 because of the coronavirus pandemic. Boston Mayor...
The 2020 Boston Marathon is being postponed. The annual marathon, now in its 124th year, will be postponed from April 20 due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak,...
