Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Egypt > Egypt shuts schools, universities for two weeks as virus cases increase

Egypt shuts schools, universities for two weeks as virus cases increase

Reuters Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
Egypt said it will close schools and universities for two weeks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus as the number of cases rises, reaching 110 on Saturday with two deaths.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Published < > Embed
News video: Schools Shut Down Across State, Parents Scambling

Schools Shut Down Across State, Parents Scambling 02:15

 As concerns over the spread of the coronavirus continue to mount, Gov. JB Pritzker said Friday he is ordering all public and private schools in Illinois to close for nearly two weeks, starting Tuesday. CBS 2's Marissa Parra reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

All Schools Closed, Religious Festivals Cancelled In Senegal As Coronavirus Spreads [Video]

All Schools Closed, Religious Festivals Cancelled In Senegal As Coronavirus Spreads

Senegal’s president on Saturday ordered all schools and universities closed for the next three weeks.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:35Published
School closed throughout Florida for two weeks [Video]

School closed throughout Florida for two weeks

South Florida parents scramble after state announces schools to close for two weeks.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:14Published

Recent related news from verified sources

NY shuts some schools for 2 weeks in suburb hit by virus

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York state is shuttering several schools and houses of worship for two weeks in a suburb and sending in the National Guard to help with...
Seattle Times

Ukrainian capital Kiev shuts schools, mass events to prevent spread of virus

Ukraine's capital Kiev will close schools and universities from Thursday until the end of March to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, city mayor Vitali...
Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

FlfoLinda

BSMG and FLFO Egypt shuts schools, universities for two weeks as virus cases increase https://t.co/3HLob5IsSq https://t.co/8eFypEUq0u 5 minutes ago

newsfilterio

Investor News Egypt shuts schools, universities for two weeks as virus cases increase https://t.co/6WtClOHjMX 18 minutes ago

crewislife

ъรεս Via @Reuters: Egypt shuts schools, universities for two weeks as virus cases increase https://t.co/IAky3SOJt6 https://t.co/pnCado28Th 19 minutes ago

AfricanPeacemag

African Peace Egypt shuts schools, universities for two weeks as virus cases increase https://t.co/C8jncb9BUX https://t.co/WOGNxRWppq 19 minutes ago

Fabiolucv

Fábio 🇧🇷 🇺🇲 Egypt shuts schools, universities for two weeks as virus cases increase https://t.co/vQYlnTY4dB https://t.co/tIP0fC1qm0 36 minutes ago

iamsandyjohns

Sandy Johns Egypt shuts schools, universities for two weeks as virus cases increase https://t.co/Mc7LcGfxn3 38 minutes ago

dev_discourse

Devdiscourse Egypt shuts schools, universities for two weeks as virus cases increase https://t.co/vehuMgT2DV 48 minutes ago

QueenMSheba

Queen M. Sheba RT @MiddleEastEye: A large proportion of Egypt's confirmed cases had come from a River Nile cruise ship in the popular tourist destination… 49 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.