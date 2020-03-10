Egypt shuts schools, universities for two weeks as virus cases increase
Saturday, 14 March 2020 () Egypt said it will close schools and universities for two weeks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus as the number of cases rises, reaching 110 on Saturday with two deaths.
As concerns over the spread of the coronavirus continue to mount, Gov. JB Pritzker said Friday he is ordering all public and private schools in Illinois to close for nearly two weeks, starting Tuesday. CBS 2's Marissa Parra reports.