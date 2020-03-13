Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > The Walt Disney Company > Disney Plus makes ‘Frozen 2’ Available Starting Sunday

Disney Plus makes ‘Frozen 2’ Available Starting Sunday

WorldNews Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
Disney Plus makes ‘Frozen 2’ Available Starting SundayThe Walt Disney Co. will release “Frozen 2” on Disney Plus several months early to give families cooped up by the coronavirus a welcome distraction — and give its streaming service a boost. Disney announced Friday that “Frozen 2” will begin streaming on Disney Plus Sunday, three months earlier than expected. In some countries, including Canada,...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Disney World Closes Over Coronavirus Threat

Disney World Closes Over Coronavirus Threat 01:11

 Disney World Closes Over Coronavirus Threat The Walt Disney Company announced the closure on Friday. Disney Statement, via CNN Disney Statement, via CNN Disney Statement, via CNN Disney World and Disneyland Paris hotels will currently stay open. Cast members will be paid through the closure. Disney...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Walt Disney To Shutter Disney Theme Parks In Florida And California Amid Coronavirus Outbreak [Video]

Walt Disney To Shutter Disney Theme Parks In Florida And California Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

The Walt Disney Co. has announced it will close its theme parks in California and Florida and its resort in Paris. The decision is in response to the deadly coronavirus pandemic that is ripping across..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published
Disney To Shut California Parks [Video]

Disney To Shut California Parks

Walt Disney is a family favorite, many families save for years to visit Disneyland or Disney World. Unfortunately, there is bad news for anyone who was planning to visit anytime soon. Disneyland and..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:33Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Homebound parents rejoice, Disney is releasing Frozen 2 on its streamer on Sunday

Late Friday night, Disney said that it would be making Frozen 2 available this Sunday, March 15. The accelerated release date, a full three months ahead of its...
TechCrunch Also reported by •Seattle TimesReuters IndiaReuters

'Frozen 2' Will Debut on Disney+ This Weekend to Provide Families with 'Fun & Joy' Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Frozen 2 is being added to Disney+ on Sunday (March 15), three months earlier than planned, to provide “families with some fun and joy during this challenging...
Just Jared Also reported by •Just Jared Jr

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.