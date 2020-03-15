Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > March Madness is canceled. But we still wanted to play out the NCAA tournament bracket

March Madness is canceled. But we still wanted to play out the NCAA tournament bracket

USATODAY.com Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
The NCAA tournament is no more. To commemorate March Madness, USA TODAY Sports forecasts the 68 teams and selects winners for what could have been.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published < > Embed
News video: Food safety expert speaks on coronavirus concerns

Food safety expert speaks on coronavirus concerns 02:14

 The coronavirus is certainly changing the way people do business in Las Vegas. MGM’s decision to close all buffets temporarily turned a lot of March Madness is on, but the fans are out! The NCAA said the basketball tournament will be played in empty arenas to curb the spread of the coronavirus....

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Mke1nge16

Mike Ingenito Am I still upset March Madness was canceled? https://t.co/9SeWf4MIel 20 hours ago

AmazingAdvTLG

Jason Vey @timsbrannan I, on the other hand, would be happier if they'd just cancel the Olympics and give me a 4-year-break f… https://t.co/Ooo7YiA1xc 23 hours ago

ayyyymanny

ManWow RT @Phzelidon: They canceled March Madness but the Madness is still present in March. AmIRiiiiiiiight?!? 1 day ago

ThirdLove

ThirdLove While the real March Madness is canceled, we're still having our own competition March Madness: Underwear Edition… https://t.co/ojYFmTOtGx 1 day ago

ShubertBrady

Ⴟ Brady Shubert Sources say March Madness still on despite sporting events being canceled. #woke #StayHome #someonewroteabookonit 1 day ago

p_curry10

pcurry RT @alexisdenise_xo: I’m still very upset about March Madness being canceled 1 day ago

alexisdenise_xo

Lex I’m still very upset about March Madness being canceled 1 day ago

Phzelidon

Joseph They canceled March Madness but the Madness is still present in March. AmIRiiiiiiiight?!? 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.