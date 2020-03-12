Global  

Stocks poised for plunge Monday as Dow futures drop 1,000 points despite Fed rate cut to zero

USATODAY.com Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Stocks were headed for a drop after the Fed surprised markets by cutting interest rates to zero to fight the coronavirus's impact on the economy.
News video: What to Watch Monday: Fed, Futures and the Debates

What to Watch Monday: Fed, Futures and the Debates 02:09

 The Fed announced an emergency rate cut on Sunday, Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders went head to head and futures are pointing to an open deep in the red.

Stocks tumble again as Fed rate cut fails to offer comfort [Video]

Stocks tumble again as Fed rate cut fails to offer comfort

Global stocks tumbled again on Monday despite concerted efforts by central banks to reassure markets. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

Stocks Have Worst Day Since 1987 'Black Monday' Crash [Video]

Stocks Have Worst Day Since 1987 'Black Monday' Crash

Stocks Have Worst Day Since 1987 'Black Monday' Crash The S&P 500 ended down nine and a half percent on Thursday. The drop is the most substantial daily loss since the stock market crash in 1987. A..

U.S. Stocks May See Initial Sell-Off After Fed Slashes Rates

Following the rally seen going into the close of trading last Friday, stocks are likely to give back ground in early trading on Monday. The major index futures...
RTTNews

Asian Markets Fall After Emergency Rate Cuts By Fed, RBNZ

Asian stock markets are sharply lower on Monday and U.S. stock futures tumbled after the U.S. Federal Reserve, in an emergency move, slashed its benchmark...
RTTNews Also reported by •Reuters India

Indedotcom

IndeOnline.com Millions of American children were stuck at home, the stocks rollercoaster was poised to plunge once again and the… https://t.co/ynF9R14RqU 18 minutes ago

Scrappy_Pro

Mary Stocks poised for plunge Monday as Dow futures drop 1,000 points despite Fed rate cut to zero https://t.co/ODTZsukFpj 1 hour ago

TimberGhost7

Rabid Residue Ghost 🌹 RT @g90opklnm: Another 1,000 point drop triggers Dow futures shutdown Sunday evening. Rumors circulating Mnuckin will shutter financial mar… 2 hours ago

reality_loops

Uncertainty Stocks poised for plunge Monday as Dow futures drop 1,000 points despite Fed rate cut to zero https://t.co/N6qec4xV6P via @usatoday 3 hours ago

tal62

Thomas Lowery Stocks poised for plunge Monday as Dow futures drop 1,000 points despite Fed rate cut to zero https://t.co/oUCrUmdsSa 4 hours ago

yasmina_ss

yasmina RT @soccerm00956420: Stocks poised for plunge Monday as Dow futures drop 1,000 points despite Fed rate cut to zero Stocks were headed for… 5 hours ago

soccerm00956420

soccerman Stocks poised for plunge Monday as Dow futures drop 1,000 points despite Fed rate cut to zero Stocks were headed f… https://t.co/0n1YLUzCf1 5 hours ago

kevinasbellesq

Kevin Asbell, Esq. Stocks poised for plunge Monday as Dow futures drop 1,000 points despite Fed rate cut to zero https://t.co/zIbT3Avp9A via @USATODAY 5 hours ago

