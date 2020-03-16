Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > New York City > Coronavirus hits 'heart and soul' as New York, LA bars and theaters forced to close

Coronavirus hits 'heart and soul' as New York, LA bars and theaters forced to close

WorldNews Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Coronavirus hits 'heart and soul' as New York, LA bars and theaters forced to closeNEW YORK — Bars, restaurants, theaters and movie houses in New York and Los Angeles were ordered to shut down to combat the spread of the coronavirus pandemic as central banks around the world took aggressive steps to cushion the economic impact of the disease. The U.S. Federal Reserve slashed interest rates, for the second time in less than two weeks, to near zero and other central banks followed suit but stock markets and the dollar continued to tumble. Europe’s main stocks markets plunged more than 6% in brutal opening trading while Wall Street futures for the S&P 500 index had hit their downlimit in the first quarter-hour of Asian trade as investors rushed for safety. At...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: WHO: Spain New Epicenter Of Coronavirus Outbreak

WHO: Spain New Epicenter Of Coronavirus Outbreak 01:59

 European cities are eerily quiet as countries enact new rules to try to contain the coronavirus outbreak. CBS2's Elizabeth Palmer reports

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus Update - latest facts Monday [Video]

Coronavirus Update - latest facts Monday

Coronavirus Update - latest facts Monday

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 05:23Published
These non-toxic cleaning products are perfect for a deep spring clean [Video]

These non-toxic cleaning products are perfect for a deep spring clean

Spring cleaning is upon us, but you may still be looking for products to help you get a sparkling deep clean. if you want to go the all-natural — but still spankin’ clean and disinfected — route...

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:00Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus hits 'heart and soul' as New York, Los Angeles bars and theaters forced to close

Bars, restaurants, theaters and movie houses in New York and Los Angeles were ordered to shut down to combat the spread of the coronavirus pandemic as central...
Reuters Also reported by •Reuters IndiabizjournalsIndependentFXstreet.comNYTimes.com

Los Angeles, New York City are latest cities to pause evictions

Following a week of closures, cancellations and quarantines, Los Angeles and New York City announced they will be putting a halt on evictions. The post Los...
HousingWire Also reported by •Independent

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.