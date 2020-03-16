Global  

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju tests positive for Coronavirus

Tuesday, 17 March 2020
'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju tests positive for CoronavirusOslo, Mar 17: "Game of Thrones" star Kristofer Hivju has revealed that he tested positive for the coronavirus. The Norwegian actor, who played Tormund Giantsbane in HBO's epic fantasy series, took to Instagram on Monday to share his diagnosis. ......
