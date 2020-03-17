Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Ex-California Congressman Duncan Hunter faces sentencing

Ex-California Congressman Duncan Hunter faces sentencing

Seattle Times Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Family, friends and lawyers of convicted ex-Rep. Duncan Hunter say the California Republican is a devoted father and proud former Marine who should be shown some mercy for making mistakes after returning from the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. Prosecutors paint a different picture. They have submitted 87 pages of details […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TracyR_2001

Tracy Roberts RT @NoahBookbinder: Former Congressman Duncan Hunter was sentenced to 11 months in federal prison, an appropriate sentence for using hundre… 40 seconds ago

645ciDIVA

MyFaithKeepsMe RT @HuffPost: The former California congressman pleaded guilty to stealing campaign funds and using them on personal expenses. https://t.co… 58 seconds ago

MuggleBornNY

Connie #TheResistance RT @girlsreallyrule: Convicted ex-Rep. Duncan Hunter was sentenced on Tuesday to 11 months in prison with three years of supervised probati… 1 minute ago

NabeelK4real

Nabeel RT @DannyEFreeman: BREAKING: Fmr Congressman Duncan Hunter is sentenced to 11 months in federal prison. More to come... https://t.co/URSFsj… 2 minutes ago

StevijoPayne

Stevie Joe Payne RT @DWPippy: There's always a ray of sunshine in every day...🌞 The former California congressman pleaded guilty to stealing campaign funds… 3 minutes ago

sparriemcclary

Patricia McClary The former California congressman pleaded guilty to stealing campaign funds and using them on personal expenses.… https://t.co/tXjiYB6d91 6 minutes ago

ConciergeOfHI

IMPeach Concierge RT @AdjunctDespot: Hunter & his wife lived on his campaign $: Golf resorts, Italy/Hawaii/ski vacations, NFL tickets, his 2 girlfriend's jew… 7 minutes ago

DWPippy

David W Pippy There's always a ray of sunshine in every day...🌞 The former California congressman pleaded guilty to stealing cam… https://t.co/GRytUmO8u7 7 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.