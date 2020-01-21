Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Lyle Waggoner > Lyle Waggoner, square-jawed stalwart of 'Carol Burnett Show,' 'Wonder Woman,' dies at 84

Lyle Waggoner, square-jawed stalwart of 'Carol Burnett Show,' 'Wonder Woman,' dies at 84

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
Lyle Waggoner, an actor with leading-man good looks who starred in 'The Carol Burnett Show' and 'Wonder Woman,' died Tuesday in California. He was 84.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Jennifer Aniston ‘always wanted to be Wonder Woman' [Video]

Jennifer Aniston ‘always wanted to be Wonder Woman'

Jennifer Aniston has confessed that she always dreamed of playing Wonder Woman.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:41Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Lyle Waggoner death: Carol Burnett Show and Wonder Woman star dies aged 84

Former model narrowly missed out on the role of Batman, losing to Adam West
Independent

Lyle Waggoner Dead - 'Carol Burnett Show' & 'Wonder Woman' Actor Dies at 84

Lyle Waggoner has sadly passed away at the age of 84. The actor and founder of Star Waggons died peacefully at his home while surrounded by his wife and sons on...
Just Jared


Tweets about this

kimroc1

kimroc1 Lyle Waggoner, square-jawed stalwart of 'Carol Burnett Show,' 'Wonder Woman,' dies at 84 https://t.co/IWmMUNHERx 8 minutes ago

scotty_servis

Scotty Servis #RIP Lyle Waggoner, square-jawed stalwart of 'Carol Burnett Show,' 'Wonder Woman,' dies at 84 https://t.co/Q7EJfVqCKV via @usatoday 12 minutes ago

RGilfert

Richard Gilfert RT @northjersey: Lyle Waggoner, square-jawed stalwart of 'Carol Burnett Show,' 'Wonder Woman,' dies at 84 https://t.co/s83mUn1KK5 14 minutes ago

northjersey

NorthJersey.com Lyle Waggoner, square-jawed stalwart of 'Carol Burnett Show,' 'Wonder Woman,' dies at 84 https://t.co/s83mUn1KK5 20 minutes ago

iAMbrianbarry

Brian Barry Lyle Waggoner, square-jawed stalwart of 'Carol Burnett Show,' 'Wonder Woman,' dies at 84 #RIPLyleWaggoner… https://t.co/lF8T8gLhLB 24 minutes ago

judy_armes

Judy g. armes 🗞 📺🕊Lyle Waggoner, square-jawed stalwart of 'Carol Burnett Show,' 'Wonder Woman,' dies at 84 https://t.co/NFYSp5mfSy via @leafchronicle 24 minutes ago

sandragionas

Sandra Gionas Lyle Waggoner, square-jawed stalwart of 'Carol Burnett Show,' 'Wonder Woman,' dies at 84 https://t.co/VFtn3dWM0R 53 minutes ago

HappytobeDee

Denedriane(Dee)Dean He was a favorite of mine growing up ❤️ #ripLyle Waggoner, square-jawed stalwart of 'Carol Burnett Show,' 'Wonder W… https://t.co/qQhCvA8bt7 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.