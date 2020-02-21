Global  

Grace Millane's killer to appeal against conviction and sentence

BBC News Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
The 28-year-old, who cannot be named, was jailed for at least 17 years last month for her murder.
Recent related videos from verified sources

Grace Millane's mother addresses her daughter's killer at his sentencing [Video]

Grace Millane's mother addresses her daughter's killer at his sentencing

The mother of murdered British backpacker Grace Millane told her killer she is tormented over “the terror and pain she must have experienced at your hands”. A 28-year-old man, who cannot be named..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:17Published
Timeline of events leading up to Grace Millane’s murder [Video]

Timeline of events leading up to Grace Millane’s murder

Grace Millane was murdered by a 28-year-old man while backpacking after graduating from the University of Lincoln. Here is a timeline of the events in New Zealand that led up to the death of the young..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:56Published

