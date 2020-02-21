Grace Millane was murdered by a 28-year-old man while backpacking after graduating from the University of Lincoln. Here is a timeline of the events in New Zealand that led up to the death of the young..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:56Published
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Dr Jenni Ward Quite extraordinary. Grace Millane's killer to appeal against conviction and sentence. Why does he continue to bene… https://t.co/dz1nDUceto 7 minutes ago
Violeta Rosioru Grace Millane's killer to appeal against conviction and sentence https://t.co/8VgZ3pfau7 7 minutes ago
Ed Franks He should've been promptly executed. Now he'll be tying up ½ of New Zealand's AG resources for the next decade unti… https://t.co/PI8VpOtCXT 10 minutes ago