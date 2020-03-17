Global  

Kevin Durant tests positive for the coronavirus

Wednesday, 18 March 2020
The Daily Dot is committed to filtering the noise every day as COVID-19 seizes the internet’s attention worldwide. We bring you stories on everything related to the viral pandemic, from the state response to social media fallout, and all the technical flubs, emerging social trends, and disinformation in between. READ MORE -> Professional basketball player Kevin Durant has tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19). The Brooklyn Nets player, according to sports writer...
Kevin Durant Tests Positive For Coronavirus, 3 Other Nets Players Also Have It

This isn't good
Daily Caller

Coronavirus: Now, NBA star Kevin Durant tests positive

Kevin Durant is one of the four members of Brooklyn Nets to have tested positive for the coronavirus. The club has said that one player has shown symptoms while...
Mid-Day


