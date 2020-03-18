Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > The Independent > Five-year limit on armed forces prosecutions 'does not provide blanket immunity', says MoD

Five-year limit on armed forces prosecutions 'does not provide blanket immunity', says MoD

WorldNews Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
Five-year limit on armed forces prosecutions 'does not provide blanket immunity', says MoDThe government has confirmed that it will bring in legislation setting a time limit of five years for members of the armed forces to be prosecuted for human rights abuses while serving in conflicts abroad. The Independent last week revealed plans to halve the timeframe for litigation from a previously proposed 10 years – a restriction which had already been the subject of controversy and criticism from human rights groups, lawyers and politicians. The new bill will also restricts to “an absolute maximum of six years” the time limit for civil claims for personal injury or death and for bringing legal action under the Human Rights Act on operations overseas. Download...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.