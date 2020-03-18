Five-year limit on armed forces prosecutions 'does not provide blanket immunity', says MoD Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The The government has confirmed that it will bring in legislation setting a time limit of five years for members of the armed forces to be prosecuted for human rights abuses while serving in conflicts abroad. The Independent last week revealed plans to halve the timeframe for litigation from a previously proposed 10 years – a restriction which had already been the subject of controversy and criticism from human rights groups, lawyers and politicians. The new bill will also restricts to “an absolute maximum of six years” the time limit for civil claims for personal injury or death and for bringing legal action under the Human Rights Act on operations overseas. Download... 👓 View full article

