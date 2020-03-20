Global  

New York Governor Mandates All Non-Essential Workers Stay Home

Friday, 20 March 2020
New York Governor Mandates All Non-Essential Workers Stay HomeGov. Andrew Cuomo announced the "New York state on pause" mandate in a press conference Friday morning. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has issued a stay-at-home order to more aggressively combat the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19). The "New York state on pause" directive — outlined as "Policies that Assure Uniform Safety for Everyone" — requires 100 percent of the state's non-essential workforce to stay home. "This is the most drastic action we can take," said Cuomo on Friday morning of taking a tougher stance to "close the valve" and flatten the curve of the spread of the virus by further reducing...
 New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Friday that all non-essential businesses must close and all non-essential members of the workforce must stay home by an executive order expected later in the day.

