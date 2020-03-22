Global  

Lockdowns not enough to defeat coronavirus: WHO's Ryan

Reuters Sunday, 22 March 2020 ()
Countries can't simply lock down their societies to defeat coronavirus, the World Health Organization's top emergency expert said on Sunday, adding that public health measures are needed to avoid a resurgence of the virus later on.
