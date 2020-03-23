Global  

Colombia: Prison riot over 'poor sanitary conditions' leaves 23 dead

WorldNews Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
Colombia: Prison riot over 'poor sanitary conditions' leaves 23 deadA prison riot in Colombia's capital Bogota left 23 prisoners dead and 83 injured as detainees protested about sanitary conditions amid the global outbreak of coronavirus. Thirty-two injured prisoners had been hospitalised, Justice Minister Margarita Cabello said yesterday, while...
 Prisoners in Colombia unrest protest unsanitary conditions amid fears of coronavirus pandemic.

