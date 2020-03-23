Harvey Weinstein tests positive for coronavirus in N.Y. prison
Monday, 23 March 2020 () LOS ANGELES — Disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein, who is currently serving a 23-year sentence for rape and sexual assault in New York and could still face trial in Los Angeles for alleged sexual assault, has tested positive for COVID-19, according to state prison officials on...
The head of the state corrections officers union said Harvey Weinstein tested positive for coronavirus. According to Reuters, the former movie producer is serving a prison sentence for sexual assault and rape. President of the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association...
