Harvey Weinstein tests positive for coronavirus in N.Y. prison

Monday, 23 March 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

LOS ANGELES — Disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein, who is currently serving a 23-year sentence for rape and sexual assault in New York and could still face trial in Los Angeles for alleged sexual assault, has tested positive for COVID-19, according to state prison officials on...



