Harvey Weinstein tests positive for coronavirus in N.Y. prison

WorldNews Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
Harvey Weinstein tests positive for coronavirus in N.Y. prisonLOS ANGELES — Disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein, who is currently serving a 23-year sentence for rape and sexual assault in New York and could still face trial in Los Angeles for alleged sexual assault, has tested positive for COVID-19, according to state prison officials on...
News video: Harvey Weinstein Tested Positive For Coronavirus

Harvey Weinstein Tested Positive For Coronavirus 00:32

 The head of the state corrections officers union said Harvey Weinstein tested positive for coronavirus. According to Reuters, the former movie producer is serving a prison sentence for sexual assault and rape. President of the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association...

