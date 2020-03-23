Fauci says he can’t stop Trump from talking at briefings
Monday, 23 March 2020 () WASHINGTON (AP) — Dr. Anthony Fauci says he can’t jump in front of the microphone to stop President Donald Trump from speaking at daily White House briefings on the coronavirus outbreak. The nation’s top infectious disease expert tells Science magazine in an interview that Trump listens “even though we disagree on some things.” “He goes […]
WASHINGTON (AP) — In an extraordinary exchange, President Donald Trump and the government's top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, publicly sparred... SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Seattle Times •USATODAY.com
