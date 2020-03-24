Global  

House considers voting by proxy amid virus outbreak

Seattle Times Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — Members of the House could be allowed to designate a colleague to vote for them in the event they are unable to return to Washington amid the coronavirus outbreak under a proposal from the chairman of the House Rules Committee. Committee Chairman Jim McGovern, D-Mass., sent a staff report to colleagues late […]
News video: Trump White House Eliminated Key Health Role That Could Have Alerted U.S. to Coronavirus Magnitude Much Sooner

 Months before the coronavirus outbreak, the Trump White House eliminated a U.S. health position based in China that could have alerted the world earlier about the extent of COVID-19. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

