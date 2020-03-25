Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Trump seeks South Korea's help for medical equipment to tackle coronavirus

Trump seeks South Korea's help for medical equipment to tackle coronavirus

Reuters Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
South Korea said it will send medical equipment to the United States to fight the coronavirus if it has any spare after an urgent request from U.S. President Donald Trump in which he promised to help Korean firms gain U.S. government approval.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Ford now making face shields, masks

Ford now making face shields, masks 01:10

 Ford Motor Company has begun making disposable respirator masks and medical face shields using 3D printing at its Advanced Manufacturing Center in Redford, Michigan, in response to a nationwide call for more medical equipment to help fight the coronavirus outbreak.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

KoltovskoyYakov

Yakov Koltovskoy Trump seeks South Korea's help for medical equipment to tackle coronavirus - Reuters https://t.co/k6nkAwiyLj 28 seconds ago

honeymilkyway19

Cinnamon RT @CNN: The US has reached out to South Korea and other nations for help in getting enough supplies to fight the coronavirus pandemic in a… 2 minutes ago

FrancCrist

Frankie Crisostomo Trump seeks South Korea's help for medical equipment to tackle... https://t.co/laf958wBt8 6 minutes ago

JMccly

jonn mccly Trump seeks South Korea's help for medical equipment to tackle coronavirus - Reuters https://t.co/hz4M4bI80J 8 minutes ago

spwells

Spencer Wells Trump seeks South Korea's help for medical equipment to tackle coronavirus https://t.co/f23joBSZWf 9 minutes ago

sunny7331

sunny Trump seeks South Korea's help for medical equipment to tackle coronavirus | Article [AMP] | Reuters https://t.co/oXBbG6Gvks 10 minutes ago

thedextazlab

David Kisamfu Trump seeks South Korea's help for medical equipment to tackle coronavirus https://t.co/qLHHTf3bIU 10 minutes ago

LiberalResist

Liberal Resistance Trump seeks South Korea's help for medical equipment to tackle coronavirus https://t.co/pn3fseB8gP https://t.co/z74d5HPEqN 13 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.