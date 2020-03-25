Trump seeks South Korea's help for medical equipment to tackle coronavirus
Wednesday, 25 March 2020 () South Korea said it will send medical equipment to the United States to fight the coronavirus if it has any spare after an urgent request from U.S. President Donald Trump in which he promised to help Korean firms gain U.S. government approval.
Ford Motor Company has begun making disposable respirator masks and medical face shields using 3D printing at its Advanced Manufacturing Center in Redford, Michigan, in response to a nationwide call for more medical equipment to help fight the coronavirus outbreak.
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Yakov Koltovskoy Trump seeks South Korea's help for medical equipment to tackle coronavirus - Reuters https://t.co/k6nkAwiyLj 28 seconds ago
Cinnamon RT @CNN: The US has reached out to South Korea and other nations for help in getting enough supplies to fight the coronavirus pandemic in a… 2 minutes ago
Frankie Crisostomo Trump seeks South Korea's help for medical equipment to tackle... https://t.co/laf958wBt8 6 minutes ago
jonn mccly Trump seeks South Korea's help for medical equipment to tackle coronavirus - Reuters https://t.co/hz4M4bI80J 8 minutes ago
Spencer Wells Trump seeks South Korea's help for medical equipment to tackle coronavirus https://t.co/f23joBSZWf 9 minutes ago
sunny Trump seeks South Korea's help for medical equipment to tackle coronavirus | Article [AMP] | Reuters https://t.co/oXBbG6Gvks 10 minutes ago
David Kisamfu Trump seeks South Korea's help for medical equipment to tackle coronavirus https://t.co/qLHHTf3bIU 10 minutes ago
Liberal Resistance Trump seeks South Korea's help for medical equipment to tackle coronavirus https://t.co/pn3fseB8gP https://t.co/z74d5HPEqN 13 minutes ago