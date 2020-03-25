Trump seeks South Korea's help for medical equipment to tackle coronavirus

Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ( 51 minutes ago )

South Korea said it will send medical equipment to the United States to fight the coronavirus if it has any spare after an urgent request from U.S. President Donald Trump in which he promised to help Korean firms gain U.S. government approval. 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

12 hours ago < > Embed Credit: Reuters Studio - Published Ford now making face shields, masks 01:10 Ford Motor Company has begun making disposable respirator masks and medical face shields using 3D printing at its Advanced Manufacturing Center in Redford, Michigan, in response to a nationwide call for more medical equipment to help fight the coronavirus outbreak.