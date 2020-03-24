As college campuses close, Liberty University is welcoming students back. President Jerry Falwell Jr. has said people are overreacting to coronavirus.

You Might Like

Tweets about this stephen keller Colleges are emptying because of coronavirus. Liberty University is inviting students back https://t.co/aIkhOhKSR2 via @usatoday 18 seconds ago John H Armwood Colleges are emptying because of coronavirus. Liberty University is inviting students back https://t.co/F3oJZ7b4aj via @usatoday 4 hours ago