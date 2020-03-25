Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Delivery drivers face pandemic without sick pay, insurance, sanitizer

Delivery drivers face pandemic without sick pay, insurance, sanitizer

Reuters Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
On his delivery route through Orange County, California, Joseph Alvarado made 153 stops one day last week for Amazon.com Inc , touching the inside and outside of his van, more than 225 packages, and dozens of customers’ doors and gates.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit - Published < > Embed
News video: Instacart Seeks An Additional 300,000 'Shoppers'

Instacart Seeks An Additional 300,000 'Shoppers' 00:37

 Instacart and other delivery services have seen an unprecedented, but understandable, spike in business lately. They're in demand as restaurants close and more places tell residents to stay home to slow the spread of COVID-19. As people look to limit their time in public places like grocery stores,...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ohiomary

Mary Rack RT @Reuters: Delivery drivers face pandemic without sick pay, insurance, sanitizer https://t.co/SPgM2UT0X0 https://t.co/3iBAYUgMnC 2 seconds ago

sklatzrednama

Amanda Lastname RT @LuvMacyIsabella: Delivery drivers face pandemic without sick pay, insurance, sanitizer https://t.co/nc3DxXvKy2 3 seconds ago

dave1agar

Dave Agar These drIvers are screwed https://t.co/Cq1uXpz7JR 28 seconds ago

CapitalPrivate1

Capital Private Asset What will happen when the brave delivery man and woman get sick, it is a matter of time! @DiMartinoBooth… https://t.co/d4jJSh9NWj 40 seconds ago

aprjoy

April Joyner The details in this story are unsurprising but sobering nonetheless: Delivery drivers face pandemic without sick pa… https://t.co/euq8N8skay 43 seconds ago

WonkPorn

WonkPorn Delivery drivers face pandemic without sick pay, insurance, sanitizer https://t.co/oXtWMMwnJp https://t.co/2bSqiPXlNT 1 minute ago

ChrisPrentice

Chris Prentice Under pressure to meet targets for delivery speed and volume, Amazon delivery drivers say they have little or no ti… https://t.co/bfaCyD1Fui 2 minutes ago

phildstewart

Phil Stewart Alvarado said the van he drove wasn’t cleaned before or after his 10-hour shift, nor were the bins holding packages… https://t.co/Wwb5Jofp7Q 2 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.