Delivery drivers face pandemic without sick pay, insurance, sanitizer
Wednesday, 25 March 2020 () On his delivery route through Orange County, California, Joseph Alvarado made 153 stops one day last week for Amazon.com Inc , touching the inside and outside of his van, more than 225 packages, and dozens of customers’ doors and gates.
Instacart and other delivery services have seen an unprecedented, but understandable, spike in business lately.
They're in demand as restaurants close and more places tell residents to stay home to slow the spread of COVID-19.
As people look to limit their time in public places like grocery stores,...
