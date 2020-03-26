Global  

Brazil’s governors rise up against Bolsonaro’s virus stance

Seattle Times Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil’s governors are defying President Jair Bolsonaro over his call to reopen schools and businesses, dismissing his argument that the “cure” of widespread shutdowns to contain the spread of the coronavirus is worse than the disease. Bolsonaro contends that the clampdown already ordered by many governors will deeply wound the already […]
