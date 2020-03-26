UK parliament closes its doors after rushing through new emergency law Thursday, 26 March 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

Britain's Houses of Parliament went into recess Wednesday after lawmakers rushed through the final stages of a bill to give the government emergency powers in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. One of the final acts of politicians before the shutdown was approving the emergency bill to give a... Britain's Houses of Parliament went into recess Wednesday after lawmakers rushed through the final stages of a bill to give the government emergency powers in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. One of the final acts of politicians before the shutdown was approving the emergency bill to give a... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this