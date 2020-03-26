Global  

Venezuela says U.S. drug trafficking charges against Maduro show 'desperation'

Reuters Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza said on Thursday that drug trafficking charges by the U.S. against President Nicolas Maduro announced earlier in the day showed the "desperation" of the "Washington elite."
News video: Maduro hit with U.S. 'narco-terrorism' charges

Maduro hit with U.S. 'narco-terrorism' charges 02:17

 The U.S. government on Thursday brought drug trafficking charges against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and several others, accusing them of trying "to flood the United States with cocaine," Attorney General William Barr told reporters.

