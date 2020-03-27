Global  

India death toll rises to 17, as COVID-19 cases reach 724

WorldNews Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
India death toll rises to 17, as COVID-19 cases reach 724NEW DELHI, March 27 (Xinhua) -- The death toll due to COVID-19 in India Friday morning rose to 17, the federal health ministry said. "Death toll related to novel coronavirus has reached...
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Spain's crisis heightens as death toll surpasses 4,000

Spain's crisis heightens as death toll surpasses 4,000 01:06

 Spain's coronavirus lockdown was extended on Thursday to last until at least April 12 as Europe's second-worst hit country struggled to tackle a fast increase in the death toll. Lauren Anthony reports.

