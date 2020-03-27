Global  

UK's Queen Elizabeth last saw PM Johnson on March 11, is in good health

Reuters Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
Britain's Queen Elizabeth last saw Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has tested positive for coronavirus, on March 11 and she remains in good health, Buckingham Palace said on Friday.
Boris Johnson, Prime Minister of UK, Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Boris Johnson, Prime Minister of UK, Tests Positive for Coronavirus 01:15

 Boris Johnson, Prime Minister of UK, Tests Positive for Coronavirus The 55-year-old leader of Britain made the announcement via Twitter on Friday. Boris Johnson, Twitter He is the first Western leader to confirm that he has contracted the virus. In a video message, Johnson reiterated that he will not...

