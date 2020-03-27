UK's Queen Elizabeth last saw PM Johnson on March 11, is in good health

Britain's Queen Elizabeth last saw Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has tested positive for coronavirus, on March 11 and she remains in good health, Buckingham Palace said on Friday.

