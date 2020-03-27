UK's Queen Elizabeth last saw PM Johnson on March 11, is in good health
Friday, 27 March 2020 () Britain's Queen Elizabeth last saw Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has tested positive for coronavirus, on March 11 and she remains in good health, Buckingham Palace said on Friday.
Boris Johnson, Prime Minister of UK, Tests Positive for Coronavirus The 55-year-old leader of Britain made the announcement via Twitter on Friday. Boris Johnson, Twitter He is the first Western leader to confirm that he has contracted the virus. In a video message, Johnson reiterated that he will not...
You Might Like
Tweets about this
kub ✨ RT @Reuters: UK's Queen Elizabeth last saw PM Johnson on March 11, is in good health https://t.co/4lukEwbarW https://t.co/2EmZRRjaW4 9 minutes ago
tayutayu7489 RT @Reuters: JUST IN: Queen Elizabeth last saw Boris Johnson March 11 and is following all appropriate advice with regards to her welfare,… 11 minutes ago
Edgar Sánchez RT @cnni: Queen Elizabeth remains in good health, Buckingham Palace said after news broke that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson tested posit… 12 minutes ago
Thatsalrighty 🐝 RT @LoveAmerica615: UK's Queen Elizabeth last saw PM Johnson on March 11, is in good health | Article [AMP] | Reuters https://t.co/URdNSN00… 47 minutes ago
Sue from NM UK's Queen Elizabeth last saw PM Johnson on March 11, is in good health | Article [AMP] | Reuters https://t.co/URdNSN00sU 49 minutes ago
Sue from New Mexico UK's Queen Elizabeth last saw PM Johnson on March 11, is in good health | Article [AMP] | Reuters https://t.co/SWr5BeTWfr @Dian549 minutes ago