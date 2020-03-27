Global  

Aggravated murder charges filed in death of Washington State Patrol trooper hit on I-5

Seattle Times Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
Michael David Thompson, 39, of Olympia has been charged with aggravated first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and a slew of other criminal charges related to a high-speed police pursuit on Interstate 5 in Lewis County that killed one state trooper and injured a second trooper, according to prosecutors.
