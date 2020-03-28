Civil rights leader, MLK aide Joseph Lowery dies at 98

Saturday, 28 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

ATLANTA (AP) — The Rev. Joseph E. Lowery, a veteran civil rights leader who helped the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. found the Southern Christian Leadership Conference and fought against racial discrimination, died Friday, a family statement said. He was 98. A charismatic and fiery preacher, Lowery led the SCLC for two decades — restoring […] 👓 View full article

