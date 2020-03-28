Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Civil rights leader, MLK aide Joseph Lowery dies at 98

Civil rights leader, MLK aide Joseph Lowery dies at 98

Seattle Times Saturday, 28 March 2020 ()
ATLANTA (AP) — The Rev. Joseph E. Lowery, a veteran civil rights leader who helped the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. found the Southern Christian Leadership Conference and fought against racial discrimination, died Friday, a family statement said. He was 98. A charismatic and fiery preacher, Lowery led the SCLC for two decades — restoring […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

thack86

MC1 RT @washingtonpost: Joseph Lowery, civil rights leader and aide to the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., has died https://t.co/BzlpC4CtvM 17 seconds ago

washingtonpost

The Washington Post Joseph Lowery, civil rights leader and aide to the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., has died https://t.co/BzlpC4CtvM 25 seconds ago

HyperDF

2020 GOALS: EVICT TRUMP & WIN SENATE -STAY FOCUSED RT @WRDW_WAGT: Civil rights leader, MLK aide Joseph Lowery dies at 98 https://t.co/sdA6cCACb0 https://t.co/KPOtGwyhri 2 minutes ago

itisyaya

Dr. YaYa RT @Mr_Sooths4yer: Civil rights leader, MLK aide Joseph Lowery dies at 98 https://t.co/oVfW0lBA45 via @10tv 7 minutes ago

KCRG

KCRG Civil rights leader, MLK aide Joseph Lowery dies at 98 https://t.co/mDJXEiESfO 8 minutes ago

Mr_Sooths4yer

Dude Mayne D0ntrelle A.D.O.S 🇺🇸 Civil rights leader, MLK aide Joseph Lowery dies at 98 https://t.co/oVfW0lBA45 via @10tv 8 minutes ago

Insure_Kentucky

Olsommer-Clarke Kentucky Free Insurance Quote Joseph Lowery, civil rights leader and MLK aide, dies at 98 https://t.co/4bg1tWs1t5 Call 270-3… https://t.co/lbqwklmChP 8 minutes ago

radiobabyj

BABY J Civil rights leader, MLK aide Joseph Lowery dies at 98 https://t.co/EhgeyGUVnk 8 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.