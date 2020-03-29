Global  

Mali election underway despite coronavirus fears

Deutsche Welle Sunday, 29 March 2020 ()
After the kidnapping of the main opposition leader and the nation’s first COVID-19 death, many thought Mali’s long-awaited elections might be delayed again. But the war-torn West African country has begun to vote.
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Mali to head to polls amid security crisis, coronavirus pandemic

Mali to head to polls amid security crisis, coronavirus pandemic 02:03

 Malians to vote on Sunday in parliamentary election delayed several times since 2018.

