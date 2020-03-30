Global  

Alicia Keys, Backstreet Boys kick off ‘living room’ concert

Seattle Times Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — Alicia Keys sang softly from the piano — from her home — to kick off the hour-long “living room” benefit concert put on to raise money during the coronavirus crisis. Keys sang the song “Underdog” on Sunday, thanking first responders and others “risking their lives to keep us safe.” Elton John, […]
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Elton John to host remote concert featuring Billie Eilish, Mariah Carey and more

Elton John to host remote concert featuring Billie Eilish, Mariah Carey and more 01:21

 On March 29, the ‘iHeart Living Room Concert for America’ will air on all FOX platforms and iHeartMedia stations across the United States.

