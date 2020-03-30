Alicia Keys, Backstreet Boys kick off ‘living room’ concert

NEW YORK (AP) — Alicia Keys sang softly from the piano — from her home — to kick off the hour-long “living room” benefit concert put on to raise money during the coronavirus crisis. Keys sang the song “Underdog” on Sunday, thanking first responders and others “risking their lives to keep us safe.” Elton John, […]

