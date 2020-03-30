Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart says he's recovered from coronavirus

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart says he's recovered from coronavirus

USATODAY.com Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart took to Twitter on Sunday night to announce that he was cleared of the coronavirus.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

lizamaecanales

takagi RT @INQUIRERSports: Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart, who tested positive for the new coronavirus 10 days ago, has been cleared by America… 14 minutes ago

mF7z5eDeXZuPK98

錢怡萱 RT @TSN_Sports: Celtics' Smart cleared of COVID-19. MORE: https://t.co/idBbK5q4IA https://t.co/hFDZsfsNaY 14 minutes ago

soccerm00956420

soccerman Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart says he's recovered from coronavirus Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart took to T… https://t.co/meiBds3kaJ 29 minutes ago

soccerm00956420

soccerman Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart says he's recovered from coronavirus Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart took to T… https://t.co/xwD0ven0TH 29 minutes ago

emeraldloaded

emeraldloaded [Sport] NBA: Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart ‘corona-free’, 10 days after positive test https://t.co/KpNQLMnnsj https://t.co/lL6UZE86iP 59 minutes ago

INQUIRERSports

INQUIRER Sports Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart, who tested positive for the new coronavirus 10 days ago, has been cleared by Ame… https://t.co/lkI0KBSugg 1 hour ago

TSN_Sports

TSN Celtics' Smart cleared of COVID-19. MORE: https://t.co/idBbK5q4IA https://t.co/hFDZsfsNaY 1 hour ago

STsportsdesk

ST Sports Desk NBA: Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart 'corona-free', 10 days after positive test https://t.co/YHbADEdNCC 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.