Popular Japanese comedian dies from the coronavirus Monday, 30 March 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

TOKYO (AP) — Popular Japanese comedian Ken Shimura, who drew inspiration from the American comedic icon Jerry Lewis, has died from the coronavirus, becoming Japan’s first known celebrity victim of the disease. He was 70. Shimura, who attracted fans of all generations with his slapstick comedy and funny faces, had been treated at a Tokyo […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this ExMuslim Tarulata🇨🇦🇧🇩🇨🇦 oh sad my favourite comedy actor😭😭 Popular Japanese comedian Ken Shimura died at a Tokyo hospital on Sunday after b… https://t.co/Uav3jjcVYp 20 seconds ago Koki Shimazu ELT Popular comedian Ken Shimura first Japanese celebrity to die from COVID-19 | The Japan Times https://t.co/aIcXPXscAn 11 minutes ago 寺田美穂子 Popular comedian Ken Shimura first Japanese celebrity to die from COVID-19 | The Japan Times https://t.co/QuPnCqqPtO 45 minutes ago X-Entertainments Popular comedian Ken Shimura first Japanese celebrity to die from COVID-19 - The Japan Times https://t.co/vNWzOnofG6 58 minutes ago 𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗻.note jp RT @FinancialXpress: Popular Japanese comedian #KenShimura, who drew inspiration from the American comedic icon Jerry Lewis, has died from… 58 minutes ago Savannah Popular comedian Ken Shimura first Japanese celebrity to die from COVID-19 https://t.co/ozdojdJf04 1 hour ago NewsClick Ken Shimura, who drew inspiration from the American comedic icon Jerry Lewis, has become Japan's first known celebr… https://t.co/GN0ytRH6UZ 1 hour ago まっさん RT @latestly: #KenShimura, Popular Japanese Comedian Dies of #COVID19 at the age of 70 https://t.co/V1mpYUOkIG 1 hour ago