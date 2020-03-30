Global  

Popular Japanese comedian dies from the coronavirus

Seattle Times Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
TOKYO (AP) — Popular Japanese comedian Ken Shimura, who drew inspiration from the American comedic icon Jerry Lewis, has died from the coronavirus, becoming Japan’s first known celebrity victim of the disease. He was 70. Shimura, who attracted fans of all generations with his slapstick comedy and funny faces, had been treated at a Tokyo […]
