COVID-19: Trump extends social distancing guidelines till April 30

You Might Like

Tweets about this David G Pfister Donald Trump extends social distancing rules - before handing pens around packed room https://t.co/KRIkelNPc6 5 minutes ago TheAwkwardRepublican RT @catreadway: Perish the thought that one of our dumb townsfolk should come in contact with the COVID-19 cold strain. Welcome to the USSA… 20 minutes ago Cliff Treadway Perish the thought that one of our dumb townsfolk should come in contact with the COVID-19 cold strain. Welcome to… https://t.co/i5WAfgOObs 21 minutes ago Suzie Olly RT @voiceofnigeria: COVID-19: President Trump extends social distancing; death toll rises https://t.co/ABLoJTZo8c https://t.co/cW5od3B9tB 25 minutes ago scroll.in The Goa government commissions a virology lab at a state-run facility to test samples for coronavirus infection, re… https://t.co/9rH1fHUPob 25 minutes ago scroll.in Rajasthan now has 60 confirmed cases, state Health Minister Raghu Sharma tells ANI. Of these, Bhilwara has 25 cases. https://t.co/qP5jmKTZdW 25 minutes ago scroll.in Agva Healthcare in Noida will manufacture 10,000 ventilators within a month. Their supplies are expected to commenc… https://t.co/Hcg2dllboj 25 minutes ago scroll.in Two domestic manufacturers are producing 50,000 N95 masks per day, says the health ministry. https://t.co/qP5jmKTZdW 25 minutes ago