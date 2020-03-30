Global  

WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook experienced 40% spike in usage due to COVID-19 pandemic

WorldNews Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook experienced 40% spike in usage due to COVID-19 pandemicAs countries are under complete lockdown due to COVID-19 pandemic, people are now using social media apps more than they have ever used them. As per a study, WhatsApp�has experienced a 40 percent increase in usage. This information comes from a study conducted by Kantar, a data and consulting company. Popular social...
