WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook experienced 40% spike in usage due to COVID-19 pandemic

Monday, 30 March 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

As countries are under complete lockdown due to COVID-19 pandemic, people are now using social media apps more than they have ever used them. As per a study, WhatsApp�has experienced a 40 percent increase in usage. This information comes from a study conducted by Kantar, a data and consulting company. Popular social... As countries are under complete lockdown due to COVID-19 pandemic, people are now using social media apps more than they have ever used them. As per a study, WhatsApp�has experienced a 40 percent increase in usage. This information comes from a study conducted by Kantar, a data and consulting company. Popular social... 👓 View full article

