New York Passes 1,000 Deaths from Coronavirus: Live Updates

NYTimes.com Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
The state hit a grim milestone as confirmed virus cases approached 60,000.
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: 2 Veteran MTA Workers Die Of Coronavirus

2 Veteran MTA Workers Die Of Coronavirus 00:23

 The MTA is mourning two veteran workers who died of coronavirus complications.

RayanSheeha

24News RT @AJENews: Death toll from the coronavirus in Spain rises to 7,340 with 812 new deaths. https://t.co/J0hId10bhl 2 minutes ago

BreBrownleeTV

Briana Brownlee RT @WISH_TV: #BREAKING from @AP: New York passes grim milestone: Over 1,000 killed by virus, more than two-thirds of the deaths in NYC. 17 minutes ago

rabidoutdoors

Rabid Outdoorsman RT @WGME: President Trump extended lockdown measures across the United States as deaths in New York from the new coronavirus passed 1,000.… 19 minutes ago

DougOwe63006834

Doug Owen New York Passes 1,000 Deaths from Coronavirus: Live Updates https://t.co/pF07vRTdJV https://t.co/yQ0RTEQA1p 28 minutes ago

Ramakan93749388

Ramakant Singh New York Passes 1,000 Deaths from Coronavirus: Live Updates https://t.co/vBVzkurGI7 https://t.co/j1XI72ILsr 46 minutes ago

manianca

Mark New York Passes 1,000 Deaths from Coronavirus: Live Updates https://t.co/zk0BWelH6k @NYT @manianca 49 minutes ago

alicebirdy

alice bird RT @IntelOperator: Iran's death toll from the new coronavirus has risen to 2,757 as 117 new deaths are reported, while 812 more people died… 56 minutes ago

samij49796535

sami j ⁷ New York Passes 1,000 Deaths from Coronavirus: Live Updates https://t.co/z67u1QwEKU 59 minutes ago

