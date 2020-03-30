UK's Prince Charles, 71, out of self-isolation and in good health
Monday, 30 March 2020 () British heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles, who had tested positive for coronavirus, is out of self-isolation after seven days and is in good health, his spokesman said on Monday.
Prince Charles Feels 'Touched' by Support After COVID-19 Diagnosis The Prince of Wales tested positive for the respiratory illness earlier this week. According to the Clarence House, he is pleased to have received so many "kind words" from everyone. Clarence House, via Twitter The prince's diagnosis...
