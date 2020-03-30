Global  

UK's Prince Charles, 71, out of self-isolation and in good health

Reuters Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
British heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles, who had tested positive for coronavirus, is out of self-isolation after seven days and is in good health, his spokesman said on Monday.
