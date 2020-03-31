Global  

N.C.A.A. Allows Extra Year of Eligibility for Athletes in Curtailed Spring Sports

NYTimes.com Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
The decision did not cover winter sports, like basketball and gymnastics, which had postseason events disrupted by the coronavirus outbreak.
NCAA to give spring sport athletes extra year of eligibility

The NCAA will permit spring sport athletes who had their seasons shortened by the coronavirus outbreak to have an additional year of eligibility
FOX Sports

NCAA to give spring sport athletes extra year of eligibility

The NCAA will permit spring sport athletes who had their seasons shortened by the coronavirus outbreak to have an additional year of eligibility. The NCAA...
Seattle Times


