Coronavirus: Trump says US in good shape to meet 'peak'

WorldNews Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
Coronavirus: Trump says US in good shape to meet 'peak'Speaking at Monday's briefing at the White House, President Trump said: "We reached a historic milestone in our war against the coronavirus. Over one million Americans have now been tested, more than any other country by far. Not even close." Asked why the US remained behind countries like South Korea in terms of the testing rate per capita, Mr Trump said he should be...
