Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > New school curriculum raises eyebrows in Orban's Hungary

New school curriculum raises eyebrows in Orban's Hungary

Deutsche Welle Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
Anti-Semitic authors will soon be compulsory reading in Hungarian schools, and history books will be rewritten to promote pride in the nation. Viktor Orban's controversial new school curriculum is drawing outrage.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Millennials think you’re not really an adult until you pay for these things yourself, study finds [Video]

Millennials think you’re not really an adult until you pay for these things yourself, study finds

 Americans would have gladly swapped out a math class or two in order to receive a better education when it came to their own personal finances, according to new research.A third of millennials..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:53Published
Support floods in for student whose Christian club proposal was denied [Video]

Support floods in for student whose Christian club proposal was denied

A high school freshman is receiving an influx of support and love from fellow students across the nation... after she was blocked from starting a Christian club at her school. Ketcham High School in..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:46Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Hungary’s parliament approves giving PM Orban new powers in coronavirus battle

Hungary's parliament on Monday overwhelming approved new legislation granting Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government sweeping new powers during the coronavirus...
FOXNews.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

FATEHAAKMALKHA1

FATEHA AKMAL KHAN RT @dwnews: Anti-Semitic authors will soon be compulsory reading in Hungarian schools, and history books will be rewritten to promote pride… 18 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.