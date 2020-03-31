New York Governor Andrew Cuomo postponed the state’s April 28 presidential primary to June 23. According to Reuters, the number of coronavirus cases climbed to 52, 318 and deaths to 728. The state accounts for roughly a third of the U.S. death toll and for half the known cases. Cuomo said: “You...
You Might Like
Tweets about this
DynamicAmerica.org 'No. No.': Chris Cuomo presses brother Andrew Cuomo about running for president https://t.co/d0tFswNwnv https://t.co/wYbYeytM8L 5 minutes ago
Hannah Klitsberg 'No. No.': Chris Cuomo presses brother Andrew Cuomo about running for president - USA TODAY https://t.co/bR5nfGAjxE 19 minutes ago
David RT @usatodayDC: "With all of this adulation that you're getting for doing your job, are you thinking about running for President?" Chris Cu… 26 minutes ago
USA TODAY Politics "With all of this adulation that you're getting for doing your job, are you thinking about running for President?"… https://t.co/k4jieEZYlo 35 minutes ago
The Progressive Mind 'No. No.': Chris Cuomo presses brother Andrew Cuomo about running for president https://t.co/410fgFduiV 43 minutes ago
Shameful Right ‘No. No.’: Chris Cuomo presses brother Andrew Cuomo about running for president https://t.co/dCENI9Q1ma https://t.co/aBCvs7yLSk 48 minutes ago