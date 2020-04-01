Trump says ‘life and death’ at stake in following guidelines
Wednesday, 1 April 2020 () WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump warned Americans to brace for a “hell of a bad two weeks” ahead as the White House projected there could be 100,000 to 240,000 deaths in the U.S. from the coronavirus pandemic even if current social distancing guidelines are maintained. Public health officials stressed Wednesday that the number could […]
Donald Trump warned Americans they would have a very tough two weeks coming ahead. This is in the fight against the coronavirus becomes more urgent through the United States. Trump urged everyone to follow federal social distancing guidelines through the end of April. “It’s absolutely critical...
