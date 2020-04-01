Global  

Barack Obama urges climate action in veiled attack on Trump for failing over coronavirus

WorldNews Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
Barack Obama urges climate action in veiled attack on Trump for failing over coronavirusFormer president Barack Obama has publicly dismissed his successor's actions on the coronavirus pandemic, comparing the crisis to Donald Trump’s climate denialism as the Republican rolled back Obama-era fuel standards. On Tuesday, the Trump administration announced it would weaken tough fuel efficiency standards for cars and trucks introduced by Mr Obama and designed to combat the climate crisis. In a rare rebuttal of Mr Trump, who has repeatedly blamed the previous administration for his coronavirus response failings, the Democrat alluded to the president’s denialist attitude of...
