WarnerMedia names former Hulu chief Jason Kilar CEO

Seattle Times Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — Jason Kilar, the founding chief executive of Hulu and a former Amazon senior vice president, has been named CEO of WarnerMedia, the company announced Wednesday. Kilar takes the reins of one of Hollywood’s largest film and television factories, putting in him charge of the Warner Bros. movie and TV studio, HBO, […]
