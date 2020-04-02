China's Shenzhen bans the eating of cats and dogs after coronavirus
Thursday, 2 April 2020 () SHENZHEN, China (Reuters) - The Chinese city of Shenzhen has banned the eating of dogs and cats as part of a wider clampdown on the wildlife trade since the emergence of the new coronavirus. Scientists suspect the coronavirus passed to humans from animals. Some of the earliest infections were found in people who had exposure to a wildlife market in the central city of Wuhan, where bats, snakes, civets and...
Technology is helping dogs and cats find forever homes during the coronavirus crisis. Broward County Animal Care switched to an online adoption program on March 24 and it has been a big hit. Katie Johnston reports.
