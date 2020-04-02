Global  

Pakistan court overturns conviction in death of Daniel Pearl

Seattle Times Thursday, 2 April 2020
KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — A Pakistani court Thursday overturned the murder conviction of a British Pakistani man found guilty of the kidnapping and murder of Wall Street journalist Daniel Pearl. Instead, the court found Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh guilty of the lesser charge of kidnapping and sentenced him to seven years in prison. One of […]
