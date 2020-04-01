Global  

US Navy Evacuating Virus-struck Aircraft Carrier Roosevelt

WorldNews Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
US Navy Evacuating Virus-struck Aircraft Carrier RooseveltThe U.S. Navy is evacuating thousands of sailors from the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt in Guam after its captain warned that a coronavirus outbreak was threatening the lives of the crew. Ninety-three COVID-19 cases have been discovered among the 4,800-strong Roosevelt crew so far, according to the Navy. Pentagon officials said Wednesday that they were rapidly arranging hotel rooms on the Pacific island for many of the crew, while organizing a skeleton team of uninfected sailors to keep the ship operational. "The plan at this time is to remove as many...
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Despite Pleas For Help From Coronavirus Outbreak, Pentagon Won't Evacuate US Aircraft Carrier

Despite Pleas For Help From Coronavirus Outbreak, Pentagon Won't Evacuate US Aircraft Carrier 00:46

 A US aircraft carrier is reeling from an outbreak of the novel coronavirus COVID-19. However, Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Tuesday it was not time to evacuate the vessel. According to Reuters, Esper added that he had not read in detail a letter from the commander of the ship pleading for...

