US Navy Evacuating Virus-struck Aircraft Carrier Roosevelt

Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ( 12 hours ago )

The U.S. Navy is evacuating thousands of sailors from the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt in Guam after its captain warned that a coronavirus outbreak was threatening the lives of the crew. Ninety-three COVID-19 cases have been discovered among the 4,800-strong Roosevelt crew so far, according to the Navy. Pentagon officials said Wednesday that they were rapidly arranging hotel rooms on the Pacific island for many of the crew, while organizing a skeleton team of uninfected sailors to keep the ship operational. "The plan at this time is to remove as many...


