The 79-year-old doctor has been one of the most high-profile members of President Donald Trump's response to the coronavirus.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Oh hell no. #Resist 🌊🌊🌊🌊 RT @RhondaBarket: Anthony Fauci to get a security detail after facing threats from Trump supporters. 🤦🏻‍♀️😢🇺🇸 So dumb they would try and ki… 46 seconds ago ndngenuity RT @jordainc: Dr. Anthony Fauci, one of the most visible figures on the White House coronavirus task force, has been given a security detai… 58 seconds ago nitaya chawla Nation's top coronavirus expert Dr. Anthony Fauci forced to beef up security as death threats increase https://t.co/vIAT6iBmau 1 minute ago Reza Zeeko 🇺🇸 ☮️ No matter what country you are in , there will always be garbage who think they are good human beings. Garbage are… https://t.co/PYJLE1riDF 2 minutes ago Wayne RT @CNN: Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country's top medical expert on the coronavirus pandemic, is facing threats to his personal safety and now… 2 minutes ago Roberta Crooks RT @yashar: New: Dr. Anthony Fauci is facing growing threats to his personal safety, prompting the government to step up his security. He… 2 minutes ago Luiz Eduardo RT @mcquillanator: Top US infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci is now under 24-hour security, with officers stationed outside his hom… 2 minutes ago Maverick RT @ResisterSis20: 'Nation's top coronavirus expert Dr. Anthony Fauci forced to beef up security as death threats increase.' #RWLN do not… 2 minutes ago