Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > U.S. jobless claims surge even higher, to 6.6 million

U.S. jobless claims surge even higher, to 6.6 million

WorldNews Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
U.S. jobless claims surge even higher, to 6.6 millionWASHINGTON (AP) — More than 6.6 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week — doubling a record high set just one week earlier — a sign that layoffs are accelerating in the midst of the coronavirus. The stunning report Thursday from the Labor Department showed that job cuts are mounting against the backdrop of economies in the United States and abroad that have almost certainly sunk into a severe recession as businesses close across the world. The figure for last week is much higher than the previous record of 3.3 million reported for the previous week. The surging layoffs have led many economists to envision as many as 20 million lost jobs by the end of April....
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit - Published < > Embed
News video: Report: 30% Of Americans With Chronic Illnesses Hospitalized For COVID-19

Report: 30% Of Americans With Chronic Illnesses Hospitalized For COVID-19 00:41

 Americans with underlying health problems seem to be at a higher risk for severe COVID-19 compared to those who are healthy. According to UPI, such underlying conditions include diabetes, chronic lung disease and heart disease. The findings come from a new analysis from the US Centers for Disease...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Martian_Bae

Locally Sourced Bog Gremlin ♒ RT @NumbersMuncher: US initial jobless claims surge again to over 6.6 million vs an estimate of 3.7 million. Those numbers are just hard t… 17 minutes ago

ShalahYahawadah

Maya Brandi RT @RT_com: #US could face its highest unemployment rate ever, even worse than during the Great Depression - analysts https://t.co/xMiTek4… 2 hours ago

anthonycalomeni

Anthony Calomeni #Recessions, even bad ones, usually develop over time. The #economy slowly heats up, and the #Fed pumps the brakes.… https://t.co/qRKhTAAAde 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.